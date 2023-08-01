Bloom Energy Expands European Presence with First Customer in Germany

Bloom Energy has pursued European expansion by announcing its first customer in Germany, Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH, an affiliate of energy conglomerate EnBW (Energie Baden-Württemberg AG).

The agreement involves the installation of 300 kilowatts of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells to provide base load power for Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH’s geothermal plant in Bruchsal, Germany.

CHP Energy Servers by Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell Energy Server can generate electricity from various fuels without combustion, significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. The platform also generates clean heat at temperatures exceeding 350 degrees Celcius or 662 degrees Fahrenheit, presenting a unique opportunity for heat recovery.

In this project, Bloom’s design-build contractor, 2G Energie AG, will handle the heat recovery integration, contributing to the heating grid. This marks Bloom Energy’s first combined heat and power installation in Germany.

Tim Schweikert, Head of Global Sales at Bloom Energy, advocated for the success of the combined heat and power energy servers as these products are efficient and produce low emissions.

Advancing Renewable Energy Adoption in Europe

Bloom Energy has significantly expanded its presence in Europe over the past year. The recent agreement with Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH follows an announcement in June where Bloom’s fuel cell Energy Server was selected to provide base load power at Perenco’s Wytch Farm, the largest onshore oil field in western Europe, located in Dorset, England.

Additionally, the company has made strides in marketing partnership agreements for Spain and Portugal in 2023 and energy platform sales to Cefla and Ferrari in Italy in 2022.

With the increasing global focus on sustainability and decarbonization, Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cells provide another potential solution for the generation of clean energy. The collaboration with Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH is another step towards achieving carbon emissions reductions, energy independence, and long-term commitments to environmental goals.