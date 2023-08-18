Boyd Introduces Green Cooling Technology for EV Charging

Boyd has developed a liquid cooling technology to accelerate safe and sustainable electric vehicle charging from DC fast charging cables and connectors.

The green coolant, developed by Boyd engineers in partnership with E-valucon, supports high-powered, quick chargers, which produce more heat than their less efficient counterparts. Since quick charging is a must-have for many consumers looking to purchase an EV, fast charging needs to see widespread adoption. Boyd’s new cooling fluid contributes to the proliferation of fast charging by ensuring that it remains safe and efficient.

“Creating or using power makes heat. Doing this more rapidly and in a small space severely compounds that effect,” said Shammy Khan, Boyd’s chief commercial officer. “Drivers want faster charge cycles and infrastructure planners need space-saving solutions. Rapid, high-power charging in tight spaces creates a significant thermal challenge. Our liquid systems reliably meet those market demands with a solution that reduces thermal safety concerns in fast charging stations.”

Boyd and E-valucon have also worked together to meet requirements for the Department of Transportation’s Buy America standards, which will be implemented in July 2024.

Cooling Technology Supports the Expansion of North American EV Charging

According to a recent report from Reportlinker.com, the EV market is forecasted to see compound annual growth as a result of government policies, increasing environmental concerns, and a surge in the adoption of EVs. North America has set the goal of having EVs represent half of all new vehicles sold by 2030.

The scale of the transition away from gas-powered cars to EVs is not possible without adequate charging infrastructure. The government plans to establish 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 in order to support its EV adoption goals. Providing accessible, quick charging adds to this massive undertaking, and Boyd’s cooling technology can help in ensuring charging stations meet consumer needs.

“Boyd’s expertise in thermal solutions and E-valucon’s expertise in EV coupler solutions equip us to support the rapid deployment of reliable and accessible fast charging systems in America,” said Madison Ahn, chief operating officer of E-valucon. “We’re excited to be a part of this historical movement towards zero emissions through electrification.”