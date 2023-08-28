Construction Begins: Texas Solar Plant to Power Meta Data Center

Iberdrola subsidiary, Avangrid, has started building a 240-megawatt solar plant in Falls County, Texas, that will power operations for Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The project, called True North, is expected to be ready for commercial operation in early 2025, and its construction and operation will create over 200 jobs. The project marks Avangrid’s first solar farm in Texas, where the company already operates multiple onshore wind power facilities.

“We are very pleased to announce this milestone, which reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the clean energy transition and building a more sustainable future for all,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid. “With projects like True North, we continue our mission to help the country meet its ambitious energy goals, while creating quality jobs and strengthening our local economies.”

Texas has seen increased solar development in recent years and is the second-highest solar producer in the nation next to California, generating about 12.4% of the country’s total solar power.

Tech Companies Work to Decarbonize Data Centers

Meta committed to 100% renewable energy-powered global operations in 2020 and has relied heavily on solar power to achieve this. The new project will support the company’s data center in Temple City, its second data center location in the state.

Data centers are known for being energy-intensive and for using millions of gallons of water each day, so many tech companies have been seeking ways to increase efficiency and implement carbon-free energy. Along with Meta’s efforts, Microsoft is currently working towards 100% carbon-free electricity for its data centers. AirTrunk also recently acquired a $2.96 billion sustainability-linked loan for sustainable development of its data centers.

Meta reports sustainability goals of maintaining net-zero emissions and 100% renewable energy in global operations, being water-positive by 2030, and contracting 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects. Iberdrola’s new Texas solar project helps in forwarding these goals and expands their growing prominence in the solar industry. The company currently has a portfolio of over 25 GW of renewable projects in the U.S. and represents a stable platform for growth as the country ramps up decarbonization efforts.