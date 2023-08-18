Dcbel Secures $50M Investment for Home Energy Management

Dcbel, a home energy company, said it has secured another investor deal that will help the company accelerate the delivery of the Home Energy Station, which helps manage energy consumption.

Idealist Capital is the company’s newest investor, as part of a successful Series B funding round exceeding $50 million. This latest investment includes participation from investors like Idealist Capital, Volvo Cars, Coatue, Kevin Mahaffey, and Real Ventures.

Empowering Homeowners Through Clean Energy Innovation

Dcbel said its strategy centers around empowering homeowners to take control of their energy consumption and contribute to a more stable, sustainable grid.

By harnessing the potential of renewable assets such as solar panels, stationary batteries, and electric vehicles, homeowners can effectively manage their energy usage, avoid blackouts, save on peak energy prices, and even earn money through grid participation.

The Dcbel r16 Home Energy Station

Dcbel’s clean energy work now includes the r16 Home Energy Station, and the solution integrates bidirectional EV charging capabilities, a strong solar and stationary battery inverter, and advanced artificial intelligence features. The platform leverages historical energy consumption data from a building to predict energy requirements and secure the cleanest and most cost-effective electricity options.

The company’s Orchestrate OS platform will introduce a new era of energy management. This system will enable seamless integration with third-party applications, allowing customers to subscribe to various energy programs without additional installations. The platform can trade and exchange energy on behalf of users, which can benefit both utilities and homeowners.