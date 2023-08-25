Deloitte Teams Up with Google Cloud to Create Zero-Emission Pathway

Deloitte, one of the largest audit, consulting, tax and advisory service firms in the United States, has teamed up with Google Cloud to become the first global systems integrator to join the Google Cloud Ready-Sustainability Program.

The program aims to provide an economic pathway to zero emissions for clients and validates Google Cloud organizations with business-ready technology to achieve sustainability goals. The program brings together Deloitte’s industry knowledge and Google Cloud’s suite of technology and platforms.

Deloitte said it plans to offer its Electrified Fleet solution on Google Cloud soon. The product helps users with their end-to-end electrification of their vehicular fleets, complete with a dashboard that maps out the electrification journey and global fleet telematics data, resource optimization, and ongoing impact monitoring.

One user of the platform, Purolator, an integrated freight, package, and logistics solutions provider in Canada, is using the system to meet its goal of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, and eventually net-zero emissions by 2050. The company is on track to meet its goals and electrify 60% of its last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030.

The partnership between Google Cloud and Deloitte also has implications in the financial services space, supporting financial services companies using geospatial analytics to bring visibility and insight to climate risks in lending and investment companies.

“Through this program, Deloitte and Google Cloud can leverage our unique roles to help bolster the momentum to address climate change with cloud-based technologies and AI,” Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability for Google Cloud, said in a statement. “We’re eager to work alongside Deloitte and our clients to accelerate action on climate in this urgent decade of delivery.”

Overall, the new program and partnership enables clients to meet their climate change and sustainability goals, as well as tackle major challenges, Deloitte said.

Deloitte is known as a top business resource for its reports and analysis on different sectors, including recently reporting on strong demand for renewable energy for 2023. Customers can use those insights to put their sustainability goals to work, powered by Google Cloud technology.

“We are excited to be working with Google to take purposeful action to help mitigate climate risks, unlock the value of sustainable products and services, build green communities and green jobs, and accelerate our progress toward a global net-zero future,” Jamie Sawchuk, partner and global sustainability leader for the Alphabet Google alliance, Deloitte Canada, said in a statement.