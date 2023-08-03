Encina, Veolia Team Up to Deploy Water Treatment System in Pennsylvania

Encina Development Group announced a new partnership with Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions to deploy a water treatment system for the Encina Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility in Point Township, Pennsylvania.

The agreement will bring a water treatment system in compliance with a water management plan that will be reviewed and approved by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to the manufacturing facility. The facility is Encina’s flagship manufacturing facility.

Encina is a producer of ISCC+ circular chemicals from end-of-life plastics, and the manufacturing facility can divert up to 450,000 tons of post-consumer materials from landfills, incinerators, and the environment through its process of converting previously unrecyclable plastics. The company manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using an integrated single-stage catalytic conversion process that transforms hard-to-recycle plastics into their base building blocks that can be used again.

Veolia is a global water treatment expert, and its scope includes a state-of-the-art process water system and a wastewater treatment plant. The system has a demineralization step and reverse osmosis membrane filtration and uses clarification and filtration steps for the raw water intake. The wastewater system includes a Membrane Bioreactor with the Veolia ZeeWeed 500 membranes. Veolia has operations in 130 countries with more than 10,000 employees worldwide.

“Complex water challenges require innovative solutions, which our team has brought to our clients for decades,” Gregory Brickett, vice president, Global ZeeWeed Business Line at Veolia, said in a statement. “This treatment facility will use world-class technology to deliver water to Encina’s manufacturing plant. Creating a sustainable solution is always our priority and partnering with a company that shares those values makes this project more meaningful.”

At the manufacturing facility, water will be drawn from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, where it will be pretreated before going into Encina’s manufacturing process and treated again. Retention ponds will also help ensure contaminants are removed and that the temperature is appropriate for reintegration, the company said.

“Encina brings practical, real-world solutions to help address our plastic waste crisis and pave the way for a more sustainable environment,” Shirley Hammond, senior vice president of engineering, Encina, said in a statement. “Our commitment to a more sustainable future begins with diverting end-of-life plastics from landfills and incineration and continues with world-class partners like Veolia, who we are partnering with to engineer, deliver, operate, and maintain a facility that aligns with our shared vision of protecting our environmental resources.”