Energy Vault Gravity Energy Storage System Adds Grid Stability in China

Energy Vault Holdings, a provider of sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, in collaboration with partners Atlas Renewable and China Tianying (CNTY), has announced the commencement of commissioning for the EVx gravity energy storage system (GESS), which the group says will help add resilience to China’s grid. The EVx GESS is currently in the first phases of commissioning.

Revolutionizing Energy Storage with GESS

Gravity energy storage relies on gravity and the vertical movement of water to store and discharge electricity, according to Energy Vault. The company’s said it has created the only gravity-based storage system that does not rely on land topography or geology and can be built in areas co-located with solar or wind plants, or it can be connected to the grid to support energy stability.

The project, located near Shanghai in Rudong, Jiangsu Province, China, the 25-megawatt, 100-megawatt-hour EVx GESS is positioned adjacent to a wind farm and a national grid interconnection site. This system aims to enhance and stabilize China’s national energy grid by storing and delivering renewable energy.

The commissioning process, initiated in June, encompasses power electronics and introduces ultra-efficient “ribbon” lifting systems. By the fourth quarter of this year, the system is set to be fully grid interconnected, solidifying its position as the world’s pioneering commercial, utility-scale non-pumped hydro gravity energy storage system.

Building upon the success of the 5 MW EV1 Tower, which achieved round-trip efficiency (RTE) results exceeding 75%, the enhanced efficiency chain design of EVx is projected to achieve an RTE surpassing 80%. According to Energy Vault Holdings, the anticipated projections place the EVx gravity system at the forefront of energy storage efficiency, outperforming other mechanical, thermodynamic, compressed air, and flow battery systems.

The collaborative efforts of Energy Vault, Atlas Renewable, and China Tianying have been crucial in the project’s origination. The market’s endorsement of Energy Vault’s gravity technology is evident in China Tianying’s subsidiary’s recent announcement. Jiangsu Nengying New Energy Technology Development unveiled plans for an additional 100 MWh gravity energy storage project in Hebei Province, further emphasizing the demand for sustainable energy storage solutions.

Even more, Energy Vault’s EVx GESS received recognition from the National Energy Administration of China for its 2023 projects and work in the energy sector.