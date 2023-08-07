France’s $1.65 Billion Support for ProLogium’s Solid-State Battery Research

The European Commission has approved $1.65 billion from a French initiative to go towards supporting research and development efforts of ProLogium Technologies and the development of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

This endeavor is part of the European Green Deal and the EU battery strategy, both aiming to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the latter of which intends to do so through the development of a clean battery supply chain.

The French Backing

France’s approach to propel the electric vehicle industry has materialized in the form of a direct grant to ProLogium’s ambitious Prometheus research and development endeavor. The project holds the promise of revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) landscape by harnessing the power of solid-state battery technology, which employs solid electrolytes instead of liquid counterparts. This project translates into batteries with heightened energy density and enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The substantial financial backing, totaling $1.10 billion, is part of France’s commitment to fostering advancements in EV battery technology, and their financial backing fuels ProLogium’s development of the technology until the culmination of the project in 2029.

The Prometheus Project

ProLogium’s research project targets the evolution of solid-state batteries (SSBs) for electric vehicles. There are a variety of layers to the project, which first begins with ProLogium aiming to surpass the limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries by creating a first generation of SSBs. Building on this initial component, the next step is to develop a second generation of SSBs characterized by elevated energy density and sustainability.

The overarching goal of the project aligns with sustainable values, but there is also a focus on ensuring adequate recycling techniques for SSBs and diverse battery components.

ProLogium contributes to the establishment of standards for SSB recycling, primarily facilitating collaboration between academia and industry. ProLogium‘s research is hopeful to reshape the landscape of electric vehicle batteries, aligning with the pursuit of greener and more efficient mobility solutions.

The European Commission and France’s Financing

The European Commission’s evaluation of the French aid is guided by EU state aid rules, which empower members to support designated economic activities subject to specific criteria. The analysis also aligns with the Framework for State Aid for Research and Development and Innovation.

The European Commission’s assessment determines that France’s financing can catalyze the advancement of research and development activities in the realm of solid-state battery (SSB) technology, a crucial domain within the electric vehicle landscape. Moreover, the aid spurs ProLogium’s engagement in development that may not have materialized without public support.