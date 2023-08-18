Honeywell, Recipharm Team Up to Develop Inhalant with Lower Environmental Footprint

Honeywell has teamed up with global contract development and manufacturing organization Recipharm to develop pressurized metered dose inhalers that use Honeywell’s near-zero global warming potential propellant.

PMDIs are used to treat millions of patients dealing with a range of diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which afflicts 384 million people globally. In addition, about 262 million people suffer from asthma, which may be alleviated by pMDIs.

However, pMDIs have a high global warming potential due to the use of hydrofluoroalkanes (HFAs) as propellants, according to Honeywell. That leaves a big opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving inhalers. Honeywell is currently developing a product that has 99.9% less global warming potential than HFAs, dubbed Honeywell Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP). It is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) propellant that is non-flammable, non-ozone-depleting, and volatile organic compound (VOC)-exempt under federal and state guidelines, the company said.

The commercial partnership with Recipharm will speed the development of the pMDIs.

“Honeywell is making great strides to offer patients who rely on pMDIs a lower greenhouse gas solution to meet their medical needs,” Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Foam and Industrial Products, said in a statement. “Through our collaboration with Recipharm, the increased use of near-zero GWP propellant used in pMDIs will help reduce the environmental impact of the life-saving medical treatments patients need, without sacrificing performance.”

Recipharm recently said it was expanding its PMDI product development expertise as demand from the pharmaceutical industry has increased. Recipharm’s dedicated inhalation development facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, will conduct research. Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and new capacity for its Solstice technology.

The company said it has applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols, and solvents.

“As the first CDMO to partner with Honeywell for use of Solstice Air, this collaboration significantly accelerates and simplifies our customers’ pathway to develop the next generation of low greenhouse gas pMDIs,” Chris Hirst, president of Recipharm’s Advanced Delivery Systems business unit, said in a statement. “Our collaboration is supported by Recipharm’s investment in manufacturing with HFO-1234ze(E) cGMP at our Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom site, and the further development of the Bespak valve range to ensure the required product performance.”

Along with the announcement of the partnership, both companies touted their commitment to reducing the environmental impacts of their products and reduced emissions goals. This year, Honeywell released its environmental sustainability index, covering a comprehensive overview of key environmental sustainability issues, including climate change, energy efficiency, water management, waste reduction, and sustainable product development.