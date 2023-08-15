If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now
Hand points to an Ipad showing topographic map-like image

Iberdrola Launches Carbon2Nature Carbon Credit Firm

Hand points to an Ipad showing topographic map-like image
(Credit: Iberdrola)

Iberdrola has launched a new carbon credit firm, Carbon2Nature, which focuses on nature-based carbon capture solutions.

Companies may purchase Carbon2Nature carbon credits knowing they will go toward emissions avoidance, carbon sequestration, ecosystem conservation, and restoration projects in forests, coastal ecosystems, and agricultural soils. Iberdrola’s mission involves developing high-impact, nature-based solutions to reduce global carbon emissions and improve biodiversity.

The newly-created firm reflects the company’s emphasis on investing in nature in order to address the climate and biodiversity crises without compromising on profitability.

Iberdrola plans to implement projects in regions where they already maintain a presence and where nature-based solutions have clear potential to succeed. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile will serve as sites for 80% of projects, and remaining projects will be based in the Northern Hemisphere, in Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

“To face the global challenge of climate change, the firm was created with the ambition to make a long-term impact at an international level,” said Miguel Ángel García Tamargo, director of Carbon2Nature. “In order to achieve this, it is committed to diversification in geographies and projects and promotes collaborative strategies for their development with local communities and other actors, guaranteeing the highest levels of quality. We come to this new market with humility and a desire to do things differently, bringing all of Iberdrola’s experience in sustainability to the world of nature-based solutions and the generation of carbon credits.”

Impact of High Quality, Nature-Based Carbon Credits

Carbon credit systems have faced scrutiny for offering companies a way to “buy themselves out” of sustainability goals without reducing their own emissions. Recently, major airlines, fashion brands, and other industry leaders have been accused of greenwashing due to their dependence on dubious carbon credit purchases to offset their emissions.

Iberdrola’s nature-based carbon credits offer a more dependable option for companies looking to reach net zero goals as Carbon2Nature projects will be certified against internationally recognized quality standards. As more nature-based carbon absorbing platforms are created, such carbon credits should become increasingly more viable.

Iberdrola, mainly a renewable energy company, claims the new firm underscores their own commitments to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 and have a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030.

Whitepapers

Quality-Driven ESG: Build Trust by Improving Data Quality

How to Help Your Organization Advance its Recycling Efforts

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Carton Council North America, Foodservice Packaging Institute Support Chicago MRF
Carton Council North America, Foodservice Packaging Institute Support Chicago MRF
Google Joins Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program Powered by Blockchain
Google Joins Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program Powered by Blockchain
U.S. Steel Evaluates Strategy Following Sustainability Improvements, Buyout Offers
U.S. Steel Evaluates Strategy Following Sustainability Improvements, Buyout Offers
SCS Technologies Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
SCS Technologies Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.