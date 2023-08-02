Low Income Solar Community Projects Are Finding Their Footing

Among the solar energy industry, low- to moderate-income households are some of the fastest-growing segments, but serving this demographic is still being fleshed out with best practices and models for building and financing.

LIFT Solar Everywhere project works to highlight optimal community solar program design and financing for such low- to moderate-income (LMI) households. The program recently published its Exploring New Deployment Tools for Accelerating Equitable Solar Access to Low-and Moderate-Income Households research report outlining new development tools to accelerate solar access for LMI households.

The research offers insight into community solar program implementation, including data on 453 community solar projects in the United States that have dedicated some portion of their system capacity to LMI households.

“The research reinforces the need for software development tools and programs targeted at LMI households – especially those severely impacted by high energy burdens,” the abstract stated. “This developmental need is clear because although weatherization policies are necessary, they are not sufficient to address systemic root causes of energy burden, as there are more eligible households than available program space within federally mandated energy assistance programs.”

One of the biggest findings of the report was the motivations behind subscribers. Most indicated that their top issue for motivation to participate in a community solar program was helping the environment rather than savings.

“In fact, households with lower income levels indicated that helping the environment was the most important indication of how well their program served them,” LIFT said in a press release. “Findings like this are exciting because they can easily be applied to both new and existing projects almost immediately in messaging to current and potential subscribers.”

The findings may help developers understand the motivations of subscribers and provide insight into their developments. Plus, it can help boost subscriber interest by marketing the environmental benefits beyond energy or savings generated by the project.

The research also gives important insight into LMI households for developers who face more opportunities thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows easier access to tax credits and project finance value stacking when delivering to LMI subscribers.

Find the full report here.