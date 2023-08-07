Lufthansa Partners with HCS Group to Drive SAF Production in Germany

The Lufthansa Group is partnering with HCS Group for the production and supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This collaboration will contribute to the Lufthansa Group’s sustainability strategy, focusing on SAF’s role in the decarbonization of the aviation sector.

The Role of HCS Group

HCS Group is a hydrocarbon specialty solutions company formed from two of the oldest chemical producers in the world, Haltermann and Carless. The company has seven production sites, six across Europe and one in the United States.

Starting in 2026, the HCS Group, utilizing the alcohol-to-jet technology, will produce SAF from biogenic residues sourced from agriculture and forestry at its production site in Speyer, Germany. This SAF, carrying the label “Made in Germany,” aligns with Europe’s Renewable Energy Directive RED II and will be strategically positioned near the Lufthansa Group’s Frankfurt hub. HCS Group projects that nearly 60,000 metric tons will be annually produced, and the company hopes to become a large-scale producer of biogenic SAF within Germany.

According to the Lufthansa Group, the company aims to foster the market expansion and utilization of SAF. As a predominant SAF customer, the Lufthansa Group has committed up to $250 million to procure the fuel in the coming years. Additionally, the group is exploring long-term SAF purchase agreements.

Lufthansa Group Ensures Transition to SAF

SAF is seen as a key element in reducing the aviation industry’s carbon footprint. Produced without fossil feedstocks and meeting stringent sustainability criteria, SAF offers a tangible solution for cleaner flying. The current generation of SAF, often derived from biogenic residual materials like used cooking oil, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional aviation fuel.

According to the Lufthansa Group, the company has been at the forefront of SAF research, establishing partnerships and advocating for next-generation SAF solutions derived from waste materials, renewable electrical energy such as power-to-liquid, and even sunlight-based fuel synthesis. The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Even more, by 2030, the group intends to halve its net carbon emissions from 2019 levels through a combination of reduction and compensation measures. This reduction target has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, affirming the group’s pioneering role in aligning with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.