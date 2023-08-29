Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network On the Way

Mercedes-Benz’s plans to roll out a high-power charging network for its electric vehicles is well underway, with new charging stations opening in Atlanta, Chengdu, China, and Mannheim, Germany, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The stations are part of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, which the company plans to build out to more than 2,000 fast charging points by the end of 2024 and more than 10,000 high-power chargers in North America, Europe, China, and other core markets by the end of 2030.

Mercedes-Benz’s charging network stations are located at main traffic areas and select Mercedes-Benz dealerships, with nearby amenities, such as refreshments, snacks, and restroom facilities, and the automaker plans to add surveillance cameras in the future. They are open to drivers of all car brands, but Mercedes-Benz customers can reserve a charging point via the Mercedes-Benz me Charge service.

The charging stations offer a charging rate of currently up to 400 kilowatts, depending on the region, and operate with the standard charging systems CCS1, CCS2, NACS, and GB/T.

“We firmly believe that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable, zero-emission future. Our goal is to create an infrastructure that offers electric vehicles reliable and easy charging options,” Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility, said in a statement. “In this way, we are actively supporting the transformation to electric mobility With the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, we are expanding global charging options and setting new standards in electric vehicle charging. We want to encourage our customers to switch to zero-emission vehicles and thus make a positive contribution to protecting our environment.”

As the charging network is built out, customers can integrate EV charging needs into route planning via Mercedes-Benz’s Navigation with Electric Intelligence. The company also offers Plug & Charge, a service that allows Mercedes-Benz customers to automate the charging and payment process once they are plugged in.

The charging network is part of the company’s larger sustainable business strategy called Ambition 2039, using renewable energy through green electricity supply contracts. Some charging stations will also be equipped and powered by solar panels.

The news of the network’s progress comes after Mercedes-Benz agreed in July to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) by gaining access to the Tesla Supercharger Network starting in 2024. The carmaker unvieled its charging network at the start of 2023.