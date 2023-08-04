Nikola Surpasses 200 Orders for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Transportation company Nikola said the company has obtained more than 200 sales orders for their Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The company provides zero-emissions transportation and energy services, and Nikola’s truck orders were facilitated through its dealer network. The orders encompass purpose-built heavy-duty trucks, representing a total of 18 end customers that are planning to implement the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in their fleets. These advanced trucks, designed and manufactured by Nikola, offer a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated refueling time of around 20 minutes, positioning them as leaders in zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks.

Nikola’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Fuel cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs, are powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and instead of producing emissions like vehicles that run on gas or diesel, these vehicles only emit water vapor and warm air. FCEVs are similar to electric vehicles but have hydrogen stored in the gas tank of the vehicle.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks by Nikola are currently in series production at the company’s manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The company is gearing up for deliveries to commence later this year, with some deliveries following the successful completion of a demonstration program.

The success of securing these sales orders has been partly attributed to incentives such as the California Air Resources Board Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project program. Nikola’s eligibility for the program provides customers with substantial incentives, further driving the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks.

Additionally, Nikola is poised for growth in Canada, with eligibility for the Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program there, offering incentives for the purchase or lease of their hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks. Even more, Nikola is currently eligible for the Clean BC Go Electric Rebates that are offered in the province of British Columbia.

The incentive program offers approximately $113,000 toward the purchase or lease of both the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric truck. This incentive can be stacked with the iMHZEV program offerings.

Nikola’s focus is on battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, drivetrains, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix.