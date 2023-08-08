Nucor’s Solar Energy Agreement Drives Kentucky’s Clean Energy Development

Nucor announced a purchase agreement for 250 megawatts of renewable energy from Sebree Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, and the collaboration coincides with the launch of a two-phase solar project, Sebree Solar, in Henderson County, Kentucky.

This solar project has a potential capacity of up to 400 MW of domestically produced energy. The initial phase, Sebree Solar I, is poised to break ground in the fall of 2023.

The construction of Sebree Solar I will draw from the resources of Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky. Additionally, the steel from this facility will play a pivotal role in yet another solar endeavor – the Green River Solar project by NextEra Energy Resources. The Green River Solar project is set to generate up to 200 MW of electricity, while the Kentucky-sourced steel will contribute to the racking system supporting the solar panels of both projects.

Sebree Solar I and the Kentucky Economy

The launch of Sebree Solar I is anticipated to herald commercial operation by December 2025.

Kentucky officials are eager to see if this newest partnership between Nucor and NextEra Energy. Currently, the project anticipates generating job opportunities, which in turn, has the capacity to propel economic growth. Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers expects Sebree Solar I to transform Kentucky’s economy and position the state as a frontrunner in energy production.

Nucor has previously partnered with a wind-power company in 2021, and the company’s most recent collaboration with NextEra Energy is part of Nucor’s plan to pursue carbon-free electricity. With a total of 350 MW committed through these two partnerships, Nucor’s efforts are set to power approximately 100,000 U.S. businesses and homes annually.

Sebree Solar I is poised to provide cost-effective, domestically sourced energy, simultaneously contributing millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to Henderson County throughout its lifespan. If the union between NextEra Energy Resources and Nucor is successful, there is the potential for Sebree Solar I promises to infuse the electricity grid with millions of megawatt hours of Kentucky-generated solar energy, according to the partnership.

Over its projected 30-year lifespan, the solar project is projected to inject approximately $20 million in additional tax revenue into Henderson County. These funds can be earmarked for essential public services, including infrastructure development, education, and more.