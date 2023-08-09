ORNL, FMD Collaborate on Marine Alternative Fuel Technologies

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) have partnered to pioneer alternative fuel technologies, which will primarily be aimed at reducing marine engine dependency on fossil fuels. The collaboration will incorporate ORNL’s research into FMD’s engine design technology, with hopes of improving maritime sustainability.

ORNL is a multidisciplinary laboratory supported by the Department of Energy and FMD is an Arcline Investment Management portfolio company.

Navigating Towards Sustainable Marine Propulsion

Marine engines, integral to various operations including defense, heavily rely on diesel fuel, presenting a substantial annual expense for the Department of Defense (DOD). However, as global decarbonization efforts gain traction, the availability of diesel fuel is expected to diminish while costs escalate. In anticipation of this transformative shift, the DOD is actively exploring a transition towards low-lifecycle carbon fuels (LLCF), including methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, and biodiesel.

According to Moe Khaleel, associate laboratory director for National Security Sciences, Oak Ridge is a leader in decarbonization research and clean energy technology, and the partnership with FMD aims to translate scientific research into tangible technologies, specifically for DOD.

As the partnership dictates, ORNL will leverage its research and development, while FMD will contribute to propulsion design and manufacturing.

This initiative seeks to promote the utilization of LLCFs in marine engines. FMD will drive performance and durability definitions, design testing elements, and integrate ORNL’s research support for combustion strategies, high-temperature materials, additive manufacturing, elastomer compatibility, and corrosion.

With the DOD’s 2030 decarbonization goals at the forefront, this partnership is shaping how the companies are developing technologies to improve sustainability for the Navy.

ORNL and FMD’s Future Collaboration

ORNL and FMD’s collaboration extends beyond immediate coordination, however, and there are also plans in place for future objectives.

Under this partnership, the companies are expected to identify and secure external research and development opportunities. It is also outlined that ORNL and FMD will establish a single-cylinder research engine laboratory so that they can identify breakthrough technology and configurations. The partnership intentions also encompass ORNL and FMD backing alternative fuel development, all in hopes of propelling the maritime industry.





