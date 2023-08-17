PPG Foundation Invests $5 Million to Grow Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation are investing $5 million in sustainability education by 2030.

This investment aims to support the next generation of environmental innovation and provide educational resources to communities where PPG operates. Programs supported by the investment include those committed to meeting the environmental needs in markets where the company operates, aligning with circularity and climate action goals.

Educational topics of the supported programming will include clean energy, climate change, energy efficiency, and reforestation, to name a few. PPG also plans to support educational and volunteer efforts toward recycling, reusing, and reducing litter.

“Sustainability is an integral part of delivering on our promise to protect and beautify the world,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director of PPG Foundation. “Through this investment, we aim to educate young people around the world about climate issues, environmental stewardship, and prepare them for future STEM careers.”

Sustainability education is crucial in helping students learn about the changing climate, interdependence between humans and their environment, sustainable life skills, and many other beneficial lessons.

PPG Investment Meets Need for Credible Sustainability Education

Especially for younger generations, social media is known to be the main source of sustainability education. According to an EY survey, younger generations tend to be more aware of sustainability issues when compared to older generations, but they are less prepared to take action to address climate change. Programs like those PPG plans to support can help change this.

Funding has been agreed upon for some programs that are already being implemented. Such programs include the National Environmental Education Foundations’ Greening STEM program, which engages more than 600 middle schoolers in environmental investigations, and National Energy Education Development’s workshops for educators who will teach energy-related topics in the classroom.

Other programs are being put in place in the United Kingdom and Brazil as well for educators who teach sustainability-related topics to their students.

“We believe that STEM careers are at the cutting edge of innovation and that they will help develop new technologies and processes that can help to address climate change and protect our environment,” said Dunn. “We want to prepare this generation – and generations to come – for this important role.”