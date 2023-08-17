Recurrent Energy Secures Energy Storage Agreement with Arizona Public Service

Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy has secured a 20-year energy storage agreement with Arizona Public Service Company (APS) for the development of Papago Storage. This energy storage project, set to be constructed in Maricopa County, Arizona, is expected to be the largest standalone energy storage facility in the state, with a capacity of 1.2-gigawatt hours.

Energy Storage Agreement

The Papago Storage project intends to address the surging electricity demands in Arizona and across the U.S. Amid growing concerns about carbon emissions, this initiative aims to complement the region’s expanding solar energy capacity while aiding in meeting the escalating need for reliable electricity. The agreement for Papago Storage resulted from an APS proposal conducted last year to add 1 GW to 1.5 GW of resources, including up to 800 MW of renewable energy.

The partnership between Recurrent Energy and APS plans to use Recurrent Energy’s experience in utility-scale solar and battery storage projects. APS, which is the largest energy provider in Arizona and serves 1.1 million commercial and residential customers, aims to use the project to contribute to its commitment to providing 100% clean and carbon-free energy to its customers by 2050.

Papago Storage Development

Construction of Papago Storage is set to commence in the third quarter of 2024, with commercial operation anticipated in the second quarter of 2025. Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to power approximately 244,000 homes and businesses for four hours daily, providing a substantial boost to Arizona’s energy grid.

Recurrent Energy has long-standing experience with solar and battery storage power plants, and as a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, it functions as a global development and power service business.

At present, Recurrent Energy has contributed to the development of 9 GW of operating solar projects and 3 GWh of energy storage projects across six continents. In 2022 the company brought online 2 GW of energy storage capacity in the U.S., making it what it says is one of the largest developers in the country, and Recurrent Energy currently has nearly 47 GW of battery storage projects under development.