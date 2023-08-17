Reibus International, ClimateTrade Collaborate for Metals Industry Carbon Reduction

Reibus International and ClimateTrade said they are collaborating to use digital technology to help reduce carbon emissions in the metals industry, including ways to calculate carbon and buy offsets.

Reibus, a digital marketplace for metals, in collaboration with climate-tech company ClimateTrade, is working on the development of a carbon platform offering in steel production. Ultimately, this partnership aims to bring the metals industry within the objectives of The Paris Agreement as part of a carbon-neutrality initiative.

Decarbonizing the Steel Industry

As part of Reibus’ steel production platforms, which include a Software-as-a-Service-based marketplace, the company has added an emissions calculator and an innovative carbon offset purchasing program.

The addition of these two items is part of the companies’ pursuit of responsible supply chain practices. By facilitating the availability of carbon offsets, Reibus offers a tangible solution for organizations to curtail their carbon footprint and actively contribute to sustainability initiatives. Reibus said its platforms help make supply chain practices more efficient.

The steel industry is a substantial contributor to global carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency’s 2022 findings, the industry emitted nearly 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide, and projections indicate that these emissions are poised to surge due to heightened manufacturing demands. Recognizing the need for sustainable practices, Reibus said it is looking to mitigate its carbon footprint by pursuing alternative avenues for steel production.

The ClimateTrade Collaboration

ClimateTrade said it has curated a number of verified sustainable projects that align with the companies’ sustainability goals. This partnership enables Reibus customers to seamlessly offset their emissions by supporting high-impact projects across the United States, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.

Reibus International offers a digital platform for metal industry professionals to connect, trade, and engage transparently and efficiently. The company said its partnership with ClimateTrade is a way to help the metals industry make carbon-neutral transitions.