Rubicon Carbon, Freepoint Commodities Join with Imperative Global to Drive Voluntary Carbon Market

Rubicon Carbon and Freepoint Commodities are partnering with Imperative Global aimed at the development, financing, and marketing of high-quality carbon projects. This collaboration is poised to play a pivotal role in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), which is expected to grow from its current $2 billion valuation to approximately $250 billion by 2050.

The Voluntary Carbon Market

The voluntary carbon market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a surge in corporate commitments to carbon neutrality and sustainability. As more organizations seek to offset their emissions and support carbon reduction projects, the demand for high-quality carbon credits has surged. This demand is expected to accelerate, making the VCM a beneficial arena for investors and project developers.

A Shared Commitment to Quality and Scale

The collaboration between Rubicon Carbon, Freepoint Commodities, and Imperative Global is rooted in a shared commitment to elevate the quality and scale of carbon projects within the VCM. By introducing institutional-scale capital to fund next-generation, large-scale projects, the partners aim to set new industry standards.

The collaboration focuses on large-scale nature-based removal projects and impactful initiatives in the Global South. These projects are designed to yield meaningful climate, biodiversity, and community benefits. Imperative’s project portfolio spans Africa, Asia, and Latin America, emphasizing native-species reforestation, mangrove restoration, and large-scale agroforestry. The partners said they are committed to using the VCM to drive a sustainable transition, with projects designed to create transformative benefits for local communities.

The Expected Outcomes

The goal of the partnership is to generate more than 100 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of high-quality verra and gold standard carbon credits, the companies said. Additionally, substantial co-benefits for biodiversity and other sustainable development goals are anticipated. This ambitious endeavor represents a significant step towards achieving the VCM’s potential to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

Freepoint Commodities, a global commodities merchant, is actively investing in high-quality, high-integrity projects and project developers as part of its strategy to grow its voluntary carbon business. This collaboration provides Imperative Global with the institutional capital and sector expertise needed to develop an impactful portfolio, the company said.