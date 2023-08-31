Schneider Electric to Launch AI Tool Focused on Sustainability Data

Schneider Electric, an energy and automation solutions company, plans to launch a new AI tool that will enable business leaders to interact with their enterprise energy and sustainability data.

Known as EcoStruxure Resource Advisor Copilot, the tool offers data analysis, visualization, decision support and performance optimization. The company built the tool within Resource Advisor, its product that helps companies in their resource management through an AI lens, including emissions, energy management, resource consumption reduction, ESG reporting and carbon accounting. The Copilot tool enables Resource Management users to retrieve data, generate visuals and gain insights.

Schneider Electric is launching a private beta over the next month, and plans to make the tool more available in late 2023 or early 2024.

“Building a sustainable, digital future means developing innovative, responsible tools to address today’s evolving decarbonization challenges head on,” Steve Wilhite, president of Schneider Electric Sustainability Business, said in a statement. “That means bringing ‘collaborative intelligence’ to life for the world’s biggest companies – simultaneously pairing cutting-edge technology with human expertise to deliver measurable outcomes. Resource Advisor Copilot will allow our clients to work more quickly, responsibly, and confidently as they tackle resource management initiatives for their businesses, backed by the expertise from our leading global team of consultants.”

Schneider Electric has other AI tools that it has launched in its business division over the past few years, including risk optimization, invoice validation services and peak alert notifications. The company’s sustainability business portfolio is also supported by data science, machine learning and AI automation, including its Zeigo Network, Zeigo Activate and Zeigo Power products.

“The launch of Resource Advisor Copilot represents a new wave of digital leadership from Schneider Electric,” Amy Cravens, research manager at International Data Corporation, said in a statement. “The unique ability to interact with global data and expedite insights in real time will take their clients further, faster. With a strong history of integrating artificial intelligence into their products and services, Resource Advisor Copilot is poised for responsible and scalable impact for corporate sustainability strategies.”

News of the new launch comes after Schneider Electric launched a partnership program with Intel and Applied Materials that aims to accelerate access to renewable energy. The program, Catalyze, focuses on collaboration between key semiconductor and technology industry leaders to address the supply chain emissions within their industry.