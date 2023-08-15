If you've no account register here first time
green pine trees are contrasted against a hazy sky

SCS Technologies Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

(Credit: Canva Pro)

SCS Technologies, a provider of carbon dioxide compression and measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units, and petroleum LACT units, said it plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The goal is part of SCS’s collaboration with the SME Climate Hub, a component of the United Nations Race to Zero initiative.

The SME Climate Hub and Zero Emissions

The SME Climate Hub, a global non-profit initiative, is where small to medium-sized businesses can network about taking steps toward climate action, while also learning about how to cultivate resilient businesses for the future. 

As part of the SME Climate Hub, SCS Technologies, a provider of carbon capture measurement and methane vapor recovery equipment, will use its expertise and net zero emissions. Although SCS Technologies is pursuing net-zero emissions as part of the SME Climate Hub initiative, the company has also adopted this goal as part of its strategic plan, aiming to mitigate carbon emissions across its operations by 2050. 

According to Cody Johnson, the CEO of SCS Technologies, the company’s work in the SME Climate Hub has introduced it to cost-effective strategies.

Some of these strategies include installing solar panels to power the company’s fabrication shops and offices, switching to EV fleets, and recycling more. Johnson also discusses how the SME Climate Hub offers measurement and assessment tools that allow companies in the network to document how net zero emission strategies are faring, and the tools are all available free of charge.

SCS Technologies’s Steps to Reaching Net Zero

One of SCS Technologies’ primary environmental initiatives includes planting trees.

SCS Technologies has partnered with One Tree Planted and www.1T.org, aiming to plant 1 million trees by 2030. This initiative is part of the company’s urban reforestation plans, which will extend to planting 100,000 trees in low-income areas in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana by 2030. 

Based in Big Spring, Texas, SCS Technologies designs, fabricates, and installs carbon compression and measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units, and petroleum LACT units. The company has also partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital, a New Orleans-based energy-focused private equity fund, to benefit from its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

 

