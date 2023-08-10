Solaris Orders 96 Hydrogen Buses from Ballard Power

Ballard Power Systems and Solaris Bus & Coach are planning to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen-powered buses across Europe. The latest purchase orders in the partnership involve a total of 96 hydrogen fuel cell engines for Solaris.

The majority of deliveries are expected to take place throughout the duration of 2024. The initial shipments of these fuel cell engines are projected to begin in late 2023.

According to Ballard, the purchase order is the largest single order Ballard has received from European transportation company Solaris. This order consists of 52 fuel cell engines destined to power Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses.

These hydrogen-powered buses are slated for deployment by Rebus Regionalbus Rostock, a major public transport operator based in Güstrow, Germany. Notably, Rebus is simultaneously establishing hydrogen refueling stations in Güstrow and Bad Doberan to cater to the growing demand for hydrogen-powered local public transportation.

European Expansion: Enhancing Eco-Friendly Transit

In addition to the substantial Güstrow-bound order, Ballard Power Systems has also secured orders for 44 additional fuel cell engines that will drive Solaris buses in various European cities.

These orders contribute to the growing number of fuel cell buses in Solaris’ fleet, which has already surpassed 110 units deployed across Europe. The expanding presence of these environmentally friendly buses signifies a notable stride towards sustainable and decarbonized public transportation.

David Mucciacciaro, chief commercial officer of Ballard Power Systems, highlighted the broader acceptance and adoption of fuel cell buses. The collaboration with Solaris and the increasing deployment of hydrogen-powered buses point towards a future where fuel cell technology plays a pivotal role in reducing emissions and achieving widespread decarbonization of urban transit.

According to Ballard, fuel cell electric buses offer a one-to-one replacement for diesel and CNG buses, and unlike transportation that uses fossil fuels, Ballard’s buses achieve zero emissions while ensuring nearly 300 miles before refueling.