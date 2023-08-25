Southern Company Provides 100% Renewable Energy at PGA Tournament

Southern Company will deliver 100% renewable energy for the second year in a row to the PGA’s Tour Championship.

The tournament is the PGA’s season finale, attracting golf enthusiasts from around the world. This year, the event is taking place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta that runs through August to 27, 2023. Southern Company, along with its subsidiaries, Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas, has collaborated closely with the Tour Championship to implement sustainability energy measures both on and off the golf course.

Southern Company and Clean Energy Solutions

Atlanta-based energy provider Southern Company is offering 500-megawatt hours of renewable energy credits for the event to offset emissions from fossil fuel-based electricity on the golf course. Additionally, it is integrating carbon-neutral renewable natural gas from landfills to reduce emissions from the clubhouse’s natural gas appliances. The introduction of zero-emission Moxion battery energy storage systems enhances the fan experience while reducing emissions in designated areas.

Furthermore, the event relies on electric golf carts for 90% of its transportation needs, minimizing fossil fuel use. Southern Company is also substituting traditional diesel with 11,000 gallons of renewable diesel, contributing to a cleaner event.

Charging stations for mobile devices powered by batteries and solar energy are available for spectators, promoting renewable energy use. The installation of electric vehicle chargers in the parking lot encourages players and patrons to use electric vehicles, furthering sustainability efforts at the tournament.

A New Partnership with Moxion

In a new development for this year’s event, Southern Company has partnered with Moxion to provide zero-emission battery energy storage in select hospitality areas. Paul Huelskamp, CEO at Moxion, said the company’s mobile batteries reduce emissions and noise pollution, enhancing the experience for fans and players while setting a new standard for sustainability in live events.

According to Southern Company, it is dedicated to being net zero by 2050. The company said it reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 46% in 2022 compared to 2007 levels and aims to consistently achieve reductions of over 50% by 2025.