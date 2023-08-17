Validere Debuts Canadian Carbon Hub to Reshape Emissions Management

Validere has launched a new platform, dubbed Carbon Hub, for the Canadian market to simplify environmental regulations for companies operating in carbon-intensive industries.

Validere is an emissions measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company that helps energy companies understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate complex environmental regulations. The company’s technology transforms data into actionable pathways.

The Carbon Hub will act as a business resource for companies in Canada and the United States for access to streamlined regulatory reporting, real-time operational alerting, and advanced scenario modeling.

“With Carbon Hub, businesses can navigate the complexities of environmental compliance with ease, make data-driven decisions in real time, and model future scenarios to chart a sustainable path for their operations,” Nouman Ahmad, CEO of Validere, said in a statement. “We believe that empowering companies with actionable insights will not only drive environmental responsibility but also present opportunities for growth.”

The regulatory reporting has a library of emission and air pollutant calculations for various reporting frameworks, including Canada’s federal GHGRP, NPRI, and MSAPR, Alberta’s TIER, SGRR, AMR and AEIR, British Columbia’s GGRR, and Saskatchewan’s MRGHG and OGEMR.

The Hub also has alerting features that deliver real-time notifications for businesses to identify, prioritize and respond promptly to operational challenges and optimize resource allocation. The data can help companies enhance operational efficiency, minimize emissions and increase overall profitability. Plus, with scenario modeling, the Carbon Hub allows companies to devise optimal strategies to reduce their carbon footprint, optimize resource consumption and align with emerging sustainability goals, Validered stated.

The Hub also leverages many features, including equipment-level inventory and operating conditions, aerial imagery data, and Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS) real-time measurement from multiple 3rd party providers.

The launch of the new platform comes after Canada announced new draft regulations that will push the nation toward a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.