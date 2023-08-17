Water Energy Services Teams Up with J.B. Hunt for Responsible Water Transportation

Water Energy Services, a water management solutions company for the energy industry, announced it has selected J.B. Hunt as its strategic transportation provider.

The partnership will foster environmentally responsible water transportation and management systems for the energy industry. Under terms of the relationship, J.B. Hunt will enhance the logistics and transportation component of WES’ business, the company said. WES will focus on integrated systems and processes to streamline water transportation, treatment, recycling, and disposal in energy operations.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic collaboration with J.B. Hunt,” Nicholas Atkins, CEO of WES, said in a statement. “With the transportation and logistics expertise of J.B. Hunt, we have an incredible opportunity to drive positive change in the energy industry by delivering sustainable solutions that prioritize water conservation and environmental stewardship. J.B Hunt will help us achieve our goals of creating a lasting impact on the industry while helping our clients achieve their sustainability goals.”

The partnership brings together J.B. Hunt’s expertise in logistics with WES’ dedication to sustainable platforms. J.B. Hunt, based in Lowell, Arkansas, is one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the United States. WES offers cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive services to optimize water usage, treatment, and recycling in energy operations, the company said.

“With our industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach, J.B. Hunt is uniquely positioned to help Water Energy Services meet the unique shipping needs of its customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs, and improving visibility,” David Keefauver, executive vice president of Dedicated Contract Services at J.B. Hunt, said in a statement. “We look forward to aligning our people, technology, and capacity to deliver exceptional value and service.”

The partnership comes after J.B. Hunt committed to reducing its emissions by 32% by 2034. Plus, the company has made other partnerships over the past few years, including one with the University of Arkansas in 2020, to push sustainability.