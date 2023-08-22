Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies Help Conservation Initiatives

ResearchAndMarkets.com has released the Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse, which covers technological, economic, and business considerations of water recycling and reuse technologies through 2028.

Water recycling and reuse includes the treatment of wastewater for use in irrigation, industrial processes, and toilet flushing. Various benefits of water recycling and reuse were identified in the report, including the conservation of freshwater resources, reduction of water pollution, improvement of water quality, and job creation in engineering, construction, and operations.

As demand for water increases with our growing global population, freshwater resources have become increasingly strained, driving the need for water recycling and reuse solutions. Government initiatives have also increased to promote water-saving practices as the importance of water conservation gains attention.

In the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $8.3 billion over five years toward water infrastructure improvements, including water purification and reuse. The Inflation Reduction Act is also investing $4.6 billion to address the ongoing drought in the Western region.

Water Recycle and Reuse Value and Obstacles to Growth

The water recycling and reuse market is estimated by the report to be valued at $19 billion in 2023 and is expected to value $31.9 billion by 2028.

Despite this considerable projected growth, the industry still faces some challenges, including cost, public acceptance, and technology limitations. Water recycling projects, especially at a large scale, tend to be fairly expensive due to the price of new infrastructure and operation abilities needed in their implementation.

Since water recycling also uses wastewater, concern from the general public in terms of water safety acts as another major obstacle. The EPA regulates wastewater treatment and drinking water quality, and the organization has specific documentation, titled Guidelines for Water Reuse, which summarizes state requirements for recycled water. Finally, technological innovations will be required to remove certain types of pollutants from wastewater in order to widen the scope of its use.

Key companies named in the report include Alfa Laval, Dow, Dupont De Nemours, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Pentair, Veolia Environment, and Xylem.