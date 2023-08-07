WattEV Secures $40.5 Million Grants to Expand Electric Truck Charging Network

WattEV, a heavy-duty freight electrification company, has received $40.5 million in grants to expand its electric truck charging network into Northern California and Oregon, which will include one of the largest setups in the United States.

This development follows closely on the heels of WattEV’s unveiling of a public charging depot for electric commercial trucks at the Port of Long Beach. The company has partnered with federal agencies and regional authorities to advance the electrification of heavy-duty freight.

Expanding the Electric Truck Charging Network

WattEV’s initiative comprises two distinct grants, each contributing to the growth of electric truck charging infrastructure. The first, a $34 million federal grant secured through the California Transportation Commission, will facilitate the establishment of an expansive electric charging depot situated on more than 100 acres of land adjacent to Sacramento International Airport. This depot, according to WattEV, is set to become the largest of its kind in the nation, and it will harness 15.6 megawatts of solar power coupled with megawatts of grid power.

Anticipated to be operational in mid to late 2025, the Sacramento International Airport depot will feature a comprehensive charging infrastructure. It will encompass 30 DC fast chargers catering to passenger vehicles, 90 high-power combined charging system (CCS)-1 cords tailored for medium- and heavy-duty commercial electric vehicles, and 18 MW cords designed for pass-through charging of HD trucks utilizing the upcoming Megawatt Charging Standard (MCS).

WattEV’s Work in Oregon

Simultaneously, WattEV has secured a $6.5 million grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to establish a 6-acre EV charging depot in Salem, Oregon. This site will further extend the company’s charging network and will be integrated into the grid in collaboration with Portland General Electric. Expected to be operational in 2025, the Salem depot will offer 30 CCS 240 KW chargers and six mixed charging stations consisting of 1.2 MW capacity, bolstering the regional electric truck infrastructure.

WattEV’s approach to expanding its electric truck charging network is underpinned by meticulous planning. Locations are chosen based on an analysis of freight routes, electric truck capabilities, and energy supply, ensuring optimal efficiency and accessibility.

Salim Youssefzadeh, co-founder and CEO of WattEV, hopes to move beyond the West Coast, with WattEV’s expansion plans reaching eastward toward Arizona, Texas, and eventually the East Coast. Currently, WattEV’s charging depots are located in Sacramento and Salem.