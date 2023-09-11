Carrier Releases Multiple High Temperature, Commercial Heat Pumps

Carrier has introduced a new line of high-temperature heat pumps, designed to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs for industrial, commercial, and public buildings.

The new heat pumps, the AquaForce and AquaSnap air and water source heat pumps, harness heat from ambient air and the ground, replacing fossil fuel boilers in heating applications. They are also able to capture wasted heat, common in data centers, hotels, and restaurants, and reuse it to heat buildings in colder months or to produce hot water. The new line of heat pumps have varying capacities, from 30 kilowatts to 735 kilowatts, and implement a range of water temperatures, from 82 to 120 degrees Celsius.

As heat pump sales continue to grow and have been identified as a central technology for secure and sustainable heating, high-temperature heat pumps have been specifically designed for industrial use and decarbonization. They may replace industrial boilers, which rely heavily on fossil fuel combustion and cause harmful emissions.

Heat Pumps’ Potential to Lower Building Energy Costs

Since heating in buildings is responsible for 4 gigatons of carbon emissions annually, or 10% of overall global emissions, heat pumps have immense potential for worldwide decarbonization. Beyond this, heat pumps may allow for significant energy savings. Carbon Switch estimates that the average U.S. home can save $815 a year when switching from an electric furnace to a heat pump. Using heat pump systems also reduces households’ vulnerability to fossil fuel price spikes.

High-temperature heat pumps make similar energy cost savings possible at the industrial level. Research considers industrial-scale heat pumps to be a cost-effective, logical solution for cutting industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Government incentives may also be implemented in order to offset the initial cost of heat pump installation and urge corporations to make the switch more quickly.

Carrier’s new heat pump lines will contribute to the EU’s goal of deploying 30 million or more heat pumps by 2030 in order to phase out stand-alone boilers.

“The expansion of the AquaForce and AquaSnap ranges is a crucial step in delivering our commitment to support the European Green Deal and helping decarbonize the heating segment in Europe,” said Raffaele D’Alvise, marketing and communications director for Europe Commercial HVAC at Carrier. “With a focus on high temperature, performance, reliability, and efficiency, these heat pumps are an excellent solution for customers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future by replacing or integrating with fossil fuel generators in hybrid systems.”