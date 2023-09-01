EVgo, Amazon Launch Alexa EV Charging Technology

EVgo is adding new, Alexa-enabled EV charging features through their partnership with Amazon.

Now, drivers with Alexa-enabled electric vehicles may ask Alexa to help them navigate to nearby EV charging stations, adding to EVgo’s support of Amazon’s voice-initiated EV driver experience earlier this year.

The Alexa technology is now able to access Leveraging PlugShare, EVgo’s public EV charging repository, to locate charging stations. Once prompted, Alexa provides a list of close-by chargers along with their plug type and charging speed. Some Alexa-enabled EVs include the Nissan ARIYA, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning.

“The customer experience begins well before a driver arrives at a station,” said Ivo Steklac, chief technology officer at EVgo. “Enabling voice-initiated, hands-free navigation to charging stations enhances the customer experience, providing peace of mind for EV drivers on the go. As Amazon’s first charging network for Alexa, we’re thrilled to provide simplified charging experiences for customers with Alexa. It is yet another example of EVgo’s leadership in the development of customer-centric charging technologies.”

EVgo also recently collaborated with Amazon subsidiary, Audible, allowing a 2-month free trial of Audible Premium Plus for EVgo customers and PlugShare users.

EVgo Encourages EV Usage Through Partnered Promotions, Expanding Network

EVgo is committed to providing convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging throughout the U.S., and the company now has more than 900 fast charging stations in over 60 metropolitan areas. EVgo also matches 100% of electricity consumed within their network with purchases of renewable energy certificates as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The company plans to triple in size, installing thousands of additional chargers within the next five years. EVgo recently announced an agreement with GM toward I’ll installing 2,000 fast-charging stations at Pilot Travel Centers.

In order to provide customers with various advantages when looking to use an EV versus a traditional gas-powered vehicle, EVgo partnered with rideshare company, Lyft. In 2022, the company worked with Lyft to provide a discount program for customers who choose to ride in an EV. With this program, Lyft Platinum and Gold-tier drivers can save nearly 45% on session costs.

This recent addition of Alexa technology marks yet another way to make EV charging easily accessible for customers and helps in making EVs more attractive to potential buyers.