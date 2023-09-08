IPBES Invasive Alien Species Assessment: A Global Call to Action

Invasive alien species may not be a household term, but their impact on the planet can be monumental. The Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) has released a comprehensive report that exposes the severity of the threat posed by these invasive species. Often unappreciated and underestimated, these intruders are quietly wreaking havoc on nature, economies, food security, and human health worldwide.

A Global Invasion: The Alarming Numbers

According to the IPBES report, more than 37,000 alien species have infiltrated various regions and ecosystems across the globe.

These intrusions are primarily the result of human activities, and their numbers are surging at an unprecedented pace. Among them, more than 3,500 are considered detrimental invasive alien species, encompassing a wide range of organisms such as chytrid fungus, Nile perch, European shore crab, Buffel grass, Japanese knotweed, and branched pipe coral, all of which inflict significant damage on both the environment and human welfare.

The Economic Toll

The economic impact of invasive alien species is staggering. In 2019 alone, these species imposed a financial burden exceeding $423 billion globally. What’s even more alarming is that this economic burden has quadrupled every decade since 1970. The economic toll is not the only consequence, as invasive alien species also play a significant role in driving global plant and animal extinctions.

Invasive alien species are now recognized as one of the five major direct drivers of biodiversity loss, alongside changes in land and sea use, direct exploitation of species, climate change, and pollution.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this issue, governments turned to IPBES for evidence-based solutions. The resulting report, produced by experts from 49 countries over four and a half years, is the most extensive assessment ever conducted on invasive alien species worldwide.

The Impact on Biodiversity: Human Costs

Invasive alien species pose a direct threat to biodiversity and can cause irreversible damage, including local and global species extinctions. They have played a major role in 60% of recorded global animal and plant extinctions. Notably, 85% of the impacts of biological invasions on native species have been negative.

Invasive alien species not only harm ecosystems but also have consequences for everyday life. They negatively impact people’s quality of life, livelihoods, and health.

Diseases like malaria, Zika, and West Nile Fever, spread by invasive alien mosquito species, pose a significant health threat. Additionally, invasive species disrupt food supplies and can lead to the decline of critical fishery resources, affecting local economies.

Global Distribution and Rising Threat

The impact of invasive alien species varies across regions, with 34% of reported impacts in the Americas, 31% in Europe and Central Asia, 25% in Asia and the Pacific, and 7% in Africa. These impacts are most severe on land, particularly in forests, woodlands, and cultivated areas. However, invasive alien species also affect freshwater and marine habitats.

The threat from invasive alien species is far from over. The report indicates that their numbers will continue to rise due to increasing global trade and human travel. Additionally, climate change will exacerbate the problem, as these species adapt and thrive in changing conditions. The interactions between invasive alien species and other drivers of change, such as climate change, can amplify their impacts, leading to more severe consequences.

The report highlights that there are generally inadequate measures in place to tackle the challenges posed by invasive alien species. While 80% of countries have targets related to managing these species in their national biodiversity plans, only 17% have national laws or regulations specifically addressing the issue. This lack of action not only puts the environment at risk but also increases the threat to neighboring states.

Pathways to Solutions

Despite the grim outlook, the report offers hope by identifying pathways to mitigate the impact of invasive alien species. Prevention is considered the most cost-effective approach, including border biosecurity and strict import controls. Early detection and rapid response strategies have proven effective in reducing the establishment rates of invasive species.

In cases where eradication is possible, it has been successful and cost-effective, particularly for slow-spreading species in isolated ecosystems. Containment and control strategies are also viable solutions, especially in land-based and closed-water systems. Biological control, such as introducing natural predators, has been effective in managing invasive species.

A Call for Global Cooperation

The IPBES report underscores the need for comprehensive, integrated approaches to tackle the invasive alien species challenge. It emphasizes the importance of international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and public engagement. By heeding these recommendations, countries, communities, and organizations can work together to prevent, mitigate, and manage invasive alien species effectively.

Achieving Global Biodiversity Goals

The urgency of addressing the invasive alien species threat aligns with the global commitment to reduce their introduction and establishment by at least 50% by 2030, as outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The IPBES report provides the essential evidence, tools, and policy options needed to make this ambitious goal a reality.

In closing, the IPBES Invasive Alien Species Assessment serves as a clarion call for immediate action. The report’s findings underscore the critical need to address the invasive alien species menace as part of a broader effort to protect biodiversity, ecosystems, and human well-being. It’s a challenge that requires global cooperation and unwavering commitment to secure sustainable advances.