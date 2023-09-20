Silfab Solar to Establish Flagship Operation in South Carolina

Silfab Solar has announced plans to invest $150 million to establish a solar manufacturing facility in York County, South Carolina.

Building of the 785,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring 800 new jobs and will add to the company’s portfolio of existing U.S. presence in Burlington, Washington, as well as operations and Toronto. The new site is set to be operational in the third quarter of 2024.

As a part of the new project, the South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits and awarded a $2 million Set-Aside grant to Silfab Solar. The grant is meant to help companies with costs related to business expansion in the state.

“Silfab Solar’s investment in South Carolina strengthens our North America manufacturing capabilities, creates good-paying jobs, and provides the ideal East Coast location to serve our growing customers,” said Paolo Maccario, CEO of Silfab. “We look forward to expanding our industry-leading position for made-in-America solar. The company specifically chose York County as the ideal location to expand because of the community’s commitment to innovation, its quality of life, and the availability of a skilled workforce. Silfab Solar looks forward to hiring and to begin production of next-generation solar modules.”

Nearby residents were reportedly concerned about the placement of the new facility along a small road that nears Fort Mill school building developments. Silfab worked with a local engineering firm to address potential traffic issues and found that the new facility would have little to no impact on traffic.

Silfab Solar’s Sustainability and Community Engagement Efforts

Along with its contribution to adding solar panels to the U.S. energy mix, Silfab has plans in place for lowering its carbon emissions. Their current goal is to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, with net zero emissions by 2040.

The company has also made commitments to bring solar energy to communities that may otherwise not be able to afford it, donating hundreds of solar panels each year. The company donates to the Semper Cares Foundation, which installs solar panels for U.S. veterans. Silfab has also worked with high school and college students interested in sustainable building, design, and environmental awareness.

In York County, the company has begun working with York Technical Community College and other local entities toward establishing an advanced solar manufacturing workforce.