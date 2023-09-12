Wisetek Identifies Most E-Waste Conscious States

According to a Wisetek analysis of Google search data, Kansas and New York are the most e-waste conscious states in the U.S.

The two states, which each received a score of 734 out of a possible 1000 points, are followed by Virginia, Georgia, and Illinois, respectively. The least e-waste conscious state was Wyoming with a score of 118, and North Dakota, South Dakota, and Alaska followed closely with scores in the 200s.

Wisetek’s analysis draws attention to the growing e-waste problem in the U.S. and worldwide. An estimated 50 million tons or more of e-waste are generated globally each year. Over a 12-month period, only about 17.4% of all e-waste was properly recycled, according to Wisetek’s most recent figures.

“E-waste is a massive problem facing not just the US, but the entire planet,” said Peter Doscas, vice president of global sales at Wisetek. “Most modern electronics contain harmful and toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium, lithium, and beryllium. When these devices are sent to landfill, these toxins are released and begin to leach into the soil. Over time these toxins subsequently reach the water table, devastating the local ecosystem. By recycling, refurbishing, and reusing electronic devices we’re helping to avoid this damage.”

Potential of E-Waste Recycling to Address Growing Issue

Wisetek and other e-waste recycling companies are currently working to mitigate the massive impact of e-waste and the pollution it causes. At present, Wisetek has a zero landfill policy and has processed and reused over 13.7 million disk drives and 19.2 million parts, or a total of $1.75 billion worth of recovered components.

Not only can e-waste recycling help the environment, it may also be viewed as a business opportunity. The e-waste management market is expected to grow by about 15% through 2027, and recycling metals found in electronics could help save on costs involved in acquiring them.

For many states, e-waste may be difficult to recycle simply due to a lack of resources. Continued growth of the e-waste industry may be supplemented by state government incentives and expanded regional e-waste offerings across the country. In New York, the state requires consumers to recycle e-waste and also requires manufacturers to provide the means for consumers to do so. Kansas also supplies consumers with resources to locate e-waste recycling sites.