2024 E+E Leader Excellence in Software Awards

IMPORTANT - READ CAREFULLY: This C-Suite Compass Click-Through Agreement is a legal agreement between C-Suite Compass, and companies entering E+E Leader's Excellence in Software Awards (“Entrant” or collectively “Entrants”).

BY PUTTING A CHECK IN THE “AGREE” BOX BELOW, OR BY UPLOADING OR OTHERWISE DELIVERING THE MATERIAL TO C-SUITE COMPASS, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT UPLOAD, EMAIL, OR OTHERWISE TRANSFER THE MATERIAL TO C-SUITE COMPASS.

By submitting a product for review, each Entrant hereby acknowledges they have voluntarily submitted such product for review in E+E Leader's Excellence in Software Awards program ( E+E Leader Awards”). Entrant acknowledges that participating in the E+E Leader Awards involves certain risks (some of which Entrant may not fully appreciate) and that damage to property and reputation could occur to Entrant or others. Entrant voluntarily incurs all risks in relation to such product review, including the consequences associated with a negative review, whether or not caused in whole or in part by the negligence or other fault of C-Suite Compass and/or its employees, officers, agents, members or owners (“Released Parties”).

Entrant hereby releases and holds harmless Released Parties and the judges of the E+E Leader Awards, from and against any and all claims, damages, demands or losses, including but not limited to, loss of current or future business or profits or any harm to reputation, regardless of whether C-Suite Compass was advised of the possibility of such damages, which arises from Entrant’s submitting an entry, the Entrant’s product review score or the publication of other product review scores, or otherwise arising out of Entrant’s participation in E+E Leader Awards.

C-Suite Compass will, in its sole discretion, assemble a panel of judges to review each Entrant’s submission. The judges will, to the best of their ability and in their sole discretion, review each Entrant’s submission. The judges, in their sole discretion, will award a score for each category, one being the lowest and five being the highest possible Score. Only winning entries are announced. If a company scores below the "winning" threshold their entry will not be made public.

If Entrant has a winning entry, it hereby permits and licenses C-Suite Compass to use its name(s), trade name(s), trade dress(es), trademark(s), logo(s) or other distinguishing names and features as submitted to C-Suite Compass LLC (“Trade Information”) in promotions, advertisements, press releases, new stories, newsletters, articles, reviews, websites and any other medium for transmitting information including digital, print and any forms not yet created (“Publication By Any Medium”). Winning Entrant further permits C-Suite Compass to use such Trade Information in future promotions and future product/project awards. Winning entrant agrees and permits C-Suite Compass to reveal its Product/Project's comments of judges or opinions of testers, in any capacity including Publication By Any Medium, advertisements and promotions for future years’ E+E Leader Awards. Winning Entrant may use the winning product badge or logo for all internal and external promotional purposes.

Entrant acknowledges that C-Suite Compass has no obligation to promote, publish or acknowledge Entrant’s Product(s) at all. C-Suite Compass does not promise any level of promotion or lack thereof to any Entrant. It is within C-Suite Compass' sole discretion to determine the amount of exposure provided to any Entrant including whether such review is ever made into a Publication By Any Medium. This Release is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted and includes all claims in tort, contract, equity or otherwise and if any portion thereof is held invalid, the undersigned agrees that the balance shall continue in full force and effect.

Entrant further agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action, arising out of or in connection with E+E Leader Awards shall be resolved individually, without class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in the state or federal courts within the state of Georgia and be adjudicated in accordance with the laws of the State of Georgia; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to out-of-pocket-costs incurred, including costs incurred in entering E+E Leader Awards, but in no event shall include an award of attorney’s fees; and (3) Entrant waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, loss of profits, and any other damages and rights to have damages multiplied or increased. Entrant further agrees that the judge’s decision relating to the Product/Project Awards Score is final.

By putting a check in the "Agree" box below or by uploading or otherwise delivering the material to C-Suite Compass, you represent and warrant to C-Suite Compass that you are authorized to enter into this Agreement on behalf of Entrant.