Hyundai Sets Ambitious Goals to Advance Clean Technologies The company will standardize modules and parts, leading to cost reductions and simplifying EV development.

LlamaZOO Launches Digital Twin for Industry, Land Resource Operations The technology analyzes data from many sources, including satellite imaging and physical mapping, creating 3D replicas to help str...

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Invests $350 Million in Korean Offshore Wind Projects The specific areas targeted for development include the Jeonnam Province, encompassing Shinan County, Yeonggwang County, and the U...

Volvo Group, Heidelberg Materials Look to Reduce Construction Industry Emissions Electric vehicles and heavy equipment are among the ways the partnership is looking to decarbonize the industry.

Will Microsoft Get Its Electricity Made from Helion’s Nuclear Fusion Plant? Microsoft inked a deal to buy electricity from Helion Energy’s fusion nuclear plant starting in 2028. It's a long shot, but it a...